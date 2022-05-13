OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa on Friday released the findings of its nonscientific public opinion poll regarding breed-specific language in its animals ordinance, and there was overwhelming support for lifting the pit bull terrier out of the ordinance under "dangerous animals."
However, there seemed to also be some way to find a middle ground.
The poll, conducted between April 27 and May 3, had 1,528 responses to the statement of "leave breed-specific language in place where pit-bull as a breed are banned from being in city limits." Of that total, 78% were in favor of lifting the ban.
The city noted that "poll results are not definitive and should be viewed as only one way staff and elected officials receive information." Also, the poll did not provide an option for the city to verify names or provide zip code information.
"As such, poll results should not be expected to reflect future actions taken by the City Council," the city said in a press release.
The poll had two other considerations, one of which had dominating support. On the statement of "allowing any dog regardless of breed within city limits and lift the current ban," 77% of respondents were in favor of allowing any dog in the city without restrictions.
The final statement, which read "allow any breed of animals in city limits with restrictions put in place for 'high-risk animals' such as required insurance, micro-chipping" was not nearly as one-sided.
Out of 1,526 respondents to that statement, only by a 53-47 margin did people believe those restrictions should not be put in place.
The "high-risk" category is part of a revised ordinance the city is looking to address. Defining the pit bull as high-risk would lift the ban, but also put responsibilities on dog owners and create a template of enforcement by local officials.