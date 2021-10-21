OTTUMWA — Sandra Pope is aware of the possible historical significance.
However, being the first known man or woman of color to sit on Ottumwa's city council is not exactly how she wants people to look at her.
Pope took her turn Oct. 14 to sit in front of members of the Courier's editorial board to discuss her council candidacy, but also some of the key issues facing Ottumwa voters as they head to the polls next month.
"I want you to look beyond who's sitting in front of you," Pope said of why voters should fill in the circle next to her name on the ballot. "I want you to not have the vision of the color of my skin, but to have the vision of, 'She can make a change here.'
"I am about this city. I love this city," she said. "This is my home."
Pope has an educational background, as she recently retired but has served as a substitute teacher. Her work with children has been one of the pillars of her campaign as she seeks one of the three open council seats; Pope earned the second-most votes in the primary election.
"We have a few issues in Ottumwa, but I think affordable child care, and affordable adult care is the platform I want to stand on," she said. "Right now, I want to be a voice for the people and the ears to listen to what they have to say.
"We have a beautiful city, but some people are stuck in their ways," she said. "And we just want to move them forward in a positive way."
As the only candidate of color, Pope believes the city needs to do more to recognize the ethnicities it has, and needs to do more to promote diversity in its government.
"It's not recognized at all. I've been here 31 years, and in 31 years, not one person of color," she said. "I ran for city council, and I think we have a great opportunity for the people of Ottumwa to make sure that happens. If we have to mentor these people ourselves to make this a possibility, I see myself being that mentor."
Pope said the city needs to do more to get younger adults involved in government, and providing them opportunities to be in a community that wants to move forward.
"We have to make an effort to make that a possibility, show them a dream and show them that it can happen," she said. "I feel I could be that dream. It has to start somewhere."
Pope believes the hotel at Bridge View Center will be a good investment, but wouldn't have minded seeing an added twist to the development agreement.
"Minimum wage right now is not feasible for people to raise their families. Some have to work two or three jobs to make ends meet," she said. "They need that working wage just to be able to sustain their families, so I wouldn't mind if that would've been attached to it."
Regarding an online petition circulating to change the city's ban on breed-specific pit bull dogs, Pope has three of those dogs in her neighborhood and believes a licensing-permission kind of structure should be considered.
"My stance is that it's not the dog, it's the owner," she said. "The ones in my neighborhood aren't aggressive. It depends on how you breed it. If you're breeding it to be a fighter, then it will have those instincts.
"If an owner has a history of being aggressive, he doesn't need an aggressive dog," Pope said. "If he has that type of track record of being aggressive, why. would you tell him it's OK for him to keep an aggressive dogs."
Pope didn't take a firm stance on the potential Bonita Avenue housing development because she didn't understand the tax-increment financing portion of it. However, after visiting with a few residents in that area, she found that not all were on the same page as JBS plans to use some of the development for its employees.
"One person I spoke with had no problem," she said. "One person's like, 'Well, they're bringing a ghetto into our area.' I didn't understand the statement, because these are people who need housing.
"I think people have a double standard," Pope added. "I think until you get to know people you can't make that judgment call."
When her husband died several years ago, Pope had opportunities to return to her native Toledo, Ohio. She buried her husband in Ottumwa and remained committed to the community.
"I'm like, 'No, I'm not coming back to Ohio,'" she said. "This is where my children were raised, and where my grandchildren are. I will be the voice for the people of this great city."