OTTUMWA — Friday’s dinner could provide books for the Ottumwa Public Library.
The Ottumwa Hy-Noon Kiwanis Club is hosting its annual pork barbecue dinner as part of Live After Five Friday in Central Park.
Serving will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m., and the meal includes a barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw and a drink for $7. Profits will go toward the children’s library at OPL — the organization $54,140 has donated to the library since 2002, primarily through funds raised from this annual dinner.
Drive-up service will be available. Those opting to pick up their dinner should access Court Street from Second Street, head up to Third Street, and take a right on Third Street to pick up their orders.
Advance tickets are available from any Ottumwa Hy-Noon Kiwanis member, including Suzanne Morrison at South Ottumwa Savings Bank and Sonja Ferrell at the Ottumwa Public Library.