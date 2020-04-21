This photo taken April 18, 2020, shows the JBS USA Pork Plant in Worthington, Minn. For weeks, Al Oberloh and others living in this meatpacking town of 10,000 people braced themselves for what they believed was inevitable: an outbreak of the deadly COVID-19. On Friday, their fears were confirmed. At least 19 cases were confirmed at the JBS pork plant here, an hour east of the Smithfield Foods pork plant in Sioux Falls, which was shut down last week when nearly 300 workers were infected with the disease. Now with a foothold in Worthington, a city of 10,000 people, communities across southwestern Minnesota are on edge. "It was just a matter of time," said Oberloh, a City Council member and former mayor. "We're a packinghouse town. We have 2,000 people who work shoulder to shoulder."