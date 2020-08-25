A rural Wapello County bridge in dire need of replacement is facing resistance from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad, county engineer Jeff Skalberg told the board of supervisors during Tuesday's weekly meeting at the courthouse.
The bridge, located on 225th Avenue over North Avery Creek, or approximately 2.5 miles west of the Alliant Energy generating station in the northwest part of the county near the ghost town of Dudley, is a wood bridge that has been downgraded to three tons for all vehicles.
The bridge is heavily used because both farm equipment and semis have driven over it, but its age is starting to show anyway. One of the wood planks has a hole through to the creek that is lined with bedrock, and asphalt at the foot of the is crumbling.
But, the railroad, which has a double-track main line approximately 30 feet to the north and five feet below the bridge, wants some concessions, Skalberg said.
"I am required to get an easement to build next to their tracks," Skalberg said. "I'm pretty much getting the runaround from them. The bridge only serves 10 people a day. It's one of our lower-rated gravel roads."
Supervisor Jerry Parker asked Skalberg if the railroad was simply refusing to grant the easement.
"They will never come out and say they are against it," he said. "They'll kick it around and say, 'Well, our legal review is working it."
Though the bridge hasn't been closed to traffic, eventually it will have to be, Skalberg said. Closing the bridge will also require a seven-mile detour because it is in a remote area. When the bridge closes, the only crossings in the area over the tracks and creek are at Chillicothe, or Monroe-Wapello Road.
Skalberg said the plan and design are in place and the project "is on the shelf," but no groundbreaking can begin until the railroad signs off.
Supervisor Brian Morgan expressed the urgency, and asked if it was possible to send a letter to the residents in the area to have them contact the railroad, "to get that information out now to everyone in that area."
"This isn't our fault, but we want to get moving forward on it now, and I think the people need to know that," he said. "Our hands are so tied, and we just tell the people that they need to contact (BNSF)."
Skalberg asked the supervisors if it was possible that government officials could work with the county and railroad to complete the project. He said, in conversations with other engineers in similar situations, that was probably the county's best recourse.
"BNSF is notorious to work with, and if they don't find a crossing needed for them, they just stonewall it and let it get lost in their own system," Skalberg said. "The best way they have found is to find a senator or congressman, anyone who has the ability to write laws that affect BNSF.
"That is our only means," he said.
Either way, if a resolution isn't agreed upon, the bridge will have to close.
"This bridge will fail. We can't keep it open for life. Then, the public that does use this bridge will come complaining that the engineer closed it," Skalberg said.
Morgan also asked if was possible to speak to the state attorney general about the matter.
"I can try. I can see what I can shake loose from anybody," Skalberg said.
"I don't think we're going to object to any effort you take, no matter who you contact," Parker said. "If you need a letter from us, I'm sure we can give you that too."
Skalberg said building the bridge would take about six months and cost about $400,000. If approved, he estimated three months to get a contractor, giving the overall project a year or less depending on the time of year.
In other business:
• There were no bids for the courthouse sprinkler system project, which would replace the existing fire escapes. Parker suggested, and the board approved, advertising again with a deadline of Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. There will be a walk-through Sept. 17 at 11 a.m.
• Evans Middle School principal Aaron Ruff was recommended and approved to fill a vacancy on the Wapello County Conservation Board. The role would be to complete a three-year, four-month term of the late Sam Rodgers, who died in June. There were three candidates for the position, said Rick Tebbs of the conservation board, and all three were aware of the role of filling out the term.
• The board approved of a bridge and culvert project over Chippewa Creek near Eldon as part of a bundle project. As a result, the board approved the temporary road closure of 42nd Avenue. The closure would span about three-tenths of a mile north of the intersection with 28th Street. The detour would be two miles, from the Highway 16 intersection with 28th to the intersection with 42nd.
• Draven Jones was approved as a correctional officer with the Wapello County Sheriff's Office; Shelby Den Hartog was approved as a clerk in the county attorney's office, and Kristy Brandt was approved as an assistant attorney in the same office.