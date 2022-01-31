OTTUMWA — Ottumwa city administrator Philip Rath will recommend the city council take another look at Chapter 7 of the city code, which deals with animals and fowl.
The council received a petition from the Coalition to End Ottumwa's Pit Bull Ban last November to remove "breed-specific" legislation from the "dangerous animals" portion of the chapter, which lists the pit bull terrier under that category of the code. It is the only listed under the category.
The city then held a public hearing in January, as members of the community raised several objections to the ordinance, citing discrimination against the dog. The topic has stirred emotions on both sides, both for against the ban.
"Since that meeting staff and council members have continued to receive input and feedback from the community and the coalition," Rath said in a staff summary ahead of the meeting. "One of the consistent comments has been there is a larger issue regarding animal care and enforcement of the code in general.
"Another theme that has emerged is a belief that the 'Dangerous Animal' section of the code only applies to pit bulls ...," he added. "Due to the comments and concerns regarding the current ordinance on a global perspective, I am recommending we take the time to address the code and any perceived issues in its entirety."
Rath said part of that process will be allowing the city staff and attorney "to prepare a revised ordinance inclusive of those larger concerns related to Chapter 7."
In other business:
• The city will have a work session for the fiscal year 2023 budget Feb. 8.
• The city is expected to announce a $1 reduction per $1,000 valuation for residents in the next budget. The overall rate, which includes debt service and other levies, will drop to $21.22; the maximum levy for property taxes only will be $16.93, down from $18.76. However, final approval will occur when the council certifies the budget.
• Several public hearings regarding road projects also highlight the agenda, with the largest of those a reconstruction of a 2,192-foot stretch of Pawnee Drive just east of the Ottumwa Industrial Park. The cost of the project is expected to be just over $1 million, and will replace road that was originally installed in 1974.
• Iowa X-Plosion Cheer and Tumbling is asking to rezone part of Roemer Avenue to accommodate new facility for cheer and tumbling. The first reading of the ordinance will discuss property south of Roemer and east of Merrouge Avenue. Currently the property is zoned as two-family residential (R-2), but would become neighborhood commercial (C-1). The request had already been approved bo the city's planning and zoning commission.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.