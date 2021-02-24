OTTUMWA — Wapello County’s three public school districts have a measure on the ballot in a special election Tuesday.
All three measures are in regard to their respective Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL). Ottumwa and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont are asking voters to implement a voter-approved PPEL, while Cardinal is seeking to extend its PPEL another 10 years.
John Berg, Ottumwa CFO, and Scott Williamson, EBF superintendent, both said the measure is important because it is a specific fund for infrastructure such as building repairs and maintenance as well as technology upgrades. Williamson also said the fund can be used for vehicle fleets.
Both Ottumwa and EBF will be asking for $1.34 per $1,000 valuation in the levy, but the measure won’t lead to a large jump in either district.
Williamson said his district would basically be moving money around by lowering the management levy. “We’ll be getting more or less the same amount of money but allocating it for something else,” he said. “The goal of the district is to maintain this consistent tax rate, around $10.80, for the next 10 years. We’re very confident we can do that.”
With legislation that passed Tuesday night, he said that amount could even decrease.
In Ottumwa, the district is actually projecting a decrease in the overall property tax ask even with the increased PPEL amount. “Even though this $1.34 would go on the tax rate, we’re able to reduce the tax rate in other areas so the potential ask from the district is actually projected reduction,” Berg said. That reduction amounts to about 50 cents overall. “Of the several components that make up the school’s property tax rate, we’re able to make room for this without any type of increase and overall a projected decrease. It would be the lowest school property tax rate since 2007,” he added.
Factors to allow for that reduction include reducing the levy ask for the Instructional Support Levy by implementing an income tax surtax to help fund that levy as well as additional money due to increased enrollment and special populations in the district’s schools. COVID money is also helping to fill some of the gaps, Berg said.
He said it’s key for the Ottumwa district to pass the measure based purely on numbers. The district is currently pulling money from the general fund to cover costs for items that should be funded from PPEL.
Approximately $700,000 from the general fund is used for building and grounds maintenance, services and repairs. In addition, $1.1 million of capital funds resources are scheduled to be spent on that this school year as well as an additional $600,000 for student and staff technology leasing costs, all things that could be funded by PPEL resources, Berg said at a recent board meeting. “It’s not that Ottumwa is doing anything wrong, but Ottumwa is not taking advantage of things at its disposal to help with this,” he said at the time.
Currently, Ottumwa collects 33 cents per $1,000 valuation in property taxes, receiving about $277,602 in the 2020-21 school year. The proposal would bring the PPEL to $1.34 per $1,000 in valuation, generating about $1.14 million beginning in the 2021-22 school year and an estimated $12 million over the next 10 years.
Berg said 82% of districts in the state have a voter-approved PPEL, and Ottumwa is one of only two districts with more than 2,500 students that doesn’t utilize it.
“The district generates the lowest amount of PPEL resources per student in the state under the current amount. When we compare against comparable-sized districts, the next-lowest district gets four times the amount per student we do,” Berg said.
Cardinal’s vote is also in regards to PPEL, but it’s a vote to continue the levy that expires June 30, according to the district’s website. Cardinal generated $250,000 per year or the past 10 years by utilizing the resource, and has utilized it for more than 20 years. If it’s not renewed, the district will see a $227,268 loss, according to data on its site.
A summary of projects funded by the voter-approved PPEL at Cardinal from 2010-20 includes school buses, student computers, teacher technology items, remodeling of music/band rooms, increased parking for the elementary, roof replacement of the high school common area, new concrete, and a new elementary playground.
In addition to the PPEL votes, Cardinal and EBF will each be filling a vacancy on their school board. Patti Maloy is the only candidate on the ballot for EBF, and voting is restricted to residents in Director District 6. Trevor Brown is the only candidate for the Cardinal position. Both are currently serving on their respective boards as appointees.