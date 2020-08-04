OTTUMWA — Show of you dog during the dog days of summer.
Prairie Hills at Ottumwa Assisted Living a Memory is hosting a dog photo contest. Families are allowed to submit one 5-inch by 7-inch photo that can be mailed or dropped off at Prairie Hills, 173 E. Rochester road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Photos need to be received by 4 p.m. Aug. 14 with judging set for Aug. 17; winners will be notified by 5 p.m. that day. Judging will be conducted by residents and staff.
Photos will be displayed on the Prairie Hills Ottumwa Facebook page as well as at the community. First- and second-place prizes will be awarded with all entries receiving a Paw Package made by Prairie Hills residents.
Include your name, address and phone number on the back of your dog’s photo; for those wanting their photo returned, include at self-addressed stamped envelope.
Throughout the contest, Prairie Hills will also be collecting dog and food supplies for Heartland Humane Society.
For more information, call or text Brenda at 641-680-2214.