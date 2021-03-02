OTTUMWA — Prairie Hills at Ottumwa Assisted Living Community is partnering with Alba Anderson's third-grade Bulldog Virtual Learning class at Wilson Elementary School to ignite the love for reading in 60 students for the remainder of the year.
Anderson provided Prairie Hills with specific curriculum and books that each of her students have access to in an online library through the Ottumwa Community School District. The effort is to "increase the need for more ears to listen to young readers and more adult presence to read to young listeners" as parents have balanced work and virtual learning this year.
Tuesday marked "Read Across America Day." The first collaborative effort can be found on YouTube.