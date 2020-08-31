OTTUMWA — Travel back to the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s with an all-new tribute show honoring Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison.
The show is set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Bridge View Center and stars “America’s Got Talent’s” Joseph Hall as Elvis Presley and “King of the World Tribute” champion Jesse Aron as Roy Orbison.
October’s performance includes favorite hits from the Sun Records icons: “Suspicious Minds,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Oh, Pretty Woman,” “Only the Lonely” and more. It’s a show for all ages.
Hall has been recognized as one of the world’s top Elvis tribute artists and is a winner of the Spirt of Elvis Award; Aron is a two-item world champion tribute artist.
Tickets to reminisce about the “King of Rock ’n Roll” and “The Voice” are $35 and $30 and are available for purchase at 9 a.m. Friday at the BVC ticket office or ticketmaster.com. Socially distanced seating will be in place in addiction to full COVID-19 safety protocol.