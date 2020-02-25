Courier file photo

OTTUMWA — A pretrial conference date has been set for a murder suspect whose case was delayed over questions about his competency to stand trial.

Preston Martin is charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Thomas Foster. The court stopped proceedings in December after it found he could not stand trial because he did not meet federal and state requirements for understanding proceedings and being able to assist his attorney.

Last week, Judge Greg Milani found that treatment had restored Martin’s abilities and that the defense’s claim of amnesia was not in itself enough to continue delays.

On Monday, Milani set a pretrial conference in the case for March 9. A trial date has not yet been scheduled.

— Matt Milner can be reached at mmilner@ottumwacourier.com and followed on Twitter @mwmilner

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Managing Editor

Matt Milner currently serves as the Courier's Managing Editor. Milner is a trained weather spotter and is usually outside if there are storms. He joined the Courier in 2002.

Recommended for you