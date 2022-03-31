OTTUMWA — A field of six, including both incumbents, has been announced for two Wapello County Board of Supervisors seats that will be on the ballot for the primary in just over two months.
Democratic incumbents Jerry Parker and Wayne Huit are both seeking re-election and announced their intention several weeks ago, but also on the primary ballot will be Democrat Connie Hammersley-Wilson, the former director of the Ottumwa Area Chamber of Commerce, and a trio of Republicans — Darren Batterson, John Rosenbalm and Bryan Ziegler.
Candidates had until Wednesday to withdraw from the primary and none did; the candidate filing deadline was March 25.
The primary election for all offices — county, state and federal — is June 7. County treasurer Laurie Fountain, recorder Lisa Kent and attorney Reuben Neff also will be on the ballot, and drew no challengers; Fountain and Kent are Democrats and Neff is a Republican.
Parker, who served as a full-time city councilman and full-time mayor before becoming a supervisor, was re-elected to his supervisor post in 2018, while Huit was first elected the same year, defeating libertarian Mike Grooms for the seat on the three-member board.