OTTUMWA — Less than 1,300 Ottumwa voters cast ballots Tuesday in the city's primary, setting the ballot for the November general election that will result in a new mayor and three new council members.
Three candidates for mayor were whittled down to two. Rick Johnson was the highest vote-getter in the race with 585 votes. Rick Bick was second with 511. That earns both Bick and Johnson the spots on the November ballot for the race.
Johnson is currently an appointed member of the city council, and will retire as CEO of River Hills Community Health Center this fall. Bick is currently a pastor at New Life Center, and a part-time courtesy clerk at Fareway.
Also running was Robert LaPoint, who received 138 votes.
A crowded council field of nine candidates vying for three seats on the board became six candidates. Brad Stines, Mitch Niner, and LeRoy A. Hanna Jr. were the three lowest vote-getters.
Douglas David McAntire collected the most votes of any candidate in the primary, with 655. Sandra Pope received 579, Cara Galloway 516, Matthew Pringle 433, Ashley Noreuil 341 and Russ Hull 232.
McAntire is a disabled veteran and currently a chaplain for the American Legion/VFW. Pope is an educator, currently serving as a substitute. Galloway is a coordinator for the Southeast Iowa's Court Appointed Special Advocate and Foster Care Review Board programs. Pringle is a computer programmer and analyst at Indian Hills Community College and is also a pastor at the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church. Noreuil is an operations manager at FedEx Ground, and currently serves in the U.S. Marine Corps reserves. Hull is a sanitation engineer.
The November general election is slated for Nov. 2. The three council seats and one mayor's seat are all four-year terms. None of the incumbents are seeking re-election.
Ottumwa Courier staff writer Chad Drury contributed to this report.