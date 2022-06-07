The Ottumwa Courier and Oskaloosa Herald are tracking updates for relevant races across southern Iowa. This story will be updated below as results and news trickle in for local, state and federal primary returns.
10:11 p.m. Austin Harris has won the Republican nomination for Iowa State Rep. District 26 in a contested primary featuring a former state senator. Harris tallied 1,610 votes in total and built up a sizable margin in his home county of Appanoose to stave off the challenge. Chelgren tallied 1,314 votes. No Democrat filed to run for the nomination. District 26 will represent all of Monroe and Davis Counties, most of Appanoose, and some of Wapello County.
10:07 p.m. Mahaska County has reported unofficial results.
9:57 p.m. Unofficial results show Republican Barb Kniff McCulla has won the party's nomination for the State Rep. District 37 seat with 2,714 votes. Sitting state representative Jon Thorup received 1,150 votes. Gov. Kim Reynolds had endorsed McCulla. Mike Overman was the lone candidate for the Democratic party's nomination. The seat will represent portions of Marion, Jasper and Mahaska counties.
9:46 p.m. Davis County has reported unofficial results.
9:40 p.m. Marion County has reported unofficial results.
9:15 p.m. The Associated Press has declared Zach Nunn the winner of the U.S. House District 3 seat, about a half hour after the Iowa GOP had already announced Nunn as the winner. He will face Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne in November.
9:13 p.m. The Associated Press has declared Michael Franken the winner of the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. He will face sitting Sen. Chuck Grassley, who won the Republican primary candidly early tonight. Franken is a retired, three-star Navy Admiral who defeated Abby Finkenauer, a former Congressperson and perceived front runner at the start of the race.
8:59 p.m. Appanoose County has reported unofficial results.
8:46 p.m. The Iowa Republican Party has declared Zach Nunn the party's nominee for the third congressional district, which will now include Wapello, Monroe, Davis and Appanoose in the Courier's coverage area after redistricting takes effect, to face Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne. Nunn was joined in the primary by Nicole Hasso and Gary Leffler. The Associated Press has not yet called the race, but Nunn has racked up a substantial lead from Polk County according to early returns. Axne ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
8:27 p.m. The Associated Press has declared Chuck Grassley the winner of the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. With only about 5.5% of the vote reported by the Iowa Secretary of State's Office, Grassley has pulled out to a substantial lead over opponent Jim Carlin. Grassley, 88, will seek an eighth term in the U.S. Senate in November. There are three Democrats running for the party's nomination to face him, and that race has not yet been called.
8 p.m. Gov. Kim Reynolds ran unopposed for the Republican nomination for Iowa Governor, and Deidre DeJear was unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was unopposed in the Republican primary for the first congressional district. Democrat Christina Bohannan was unopposed for the Democratic nomination for U.S. House District 1. Cindy Axne was unopposed for the Democratic nomination for U.S. House District 3. For Agriculture Secretary it will be Republican Mike Naig against Democrat John Norwood, and for Attorney General it will be Democrat Tom Miller against Republican Brenna Bird, and for Treasurer it will be Democrat Michael Fitzgerald and Republican Roby Smith, in those uncontested primaries. Incumbent Rob Sand was unopposed for the Democratic nomination for State Auditor, while two Republicans battle for the right to square off in November. Incumbent Paul Pate was unopposed for the Republican Secretary of State nomination while two Democrats are vying for the nomination.
8 p.m. Polls closed across the state of Iowa for the 2022 Primary Election, featuring local, state and federal races across the state's 99 counties. Results will be reported as they are available.