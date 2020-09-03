OTTUMWA — Ken Prince will return to Indian Hills Community College with his photography exhibit "It's About the Light" Sept. 14 to Oct. 29 in the college's art gallery on the Ottumwa campus.
There will be an opportunity to meet Prince, and to learn about his photography, at a reception from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the art gallery.
Prince was a long-time literature and theater professor at the college before leaving in 2001 to become the registrar at Hanover College in Indiana.
On his philosophy of taking pictures, Prince said: "Even though I am the camera, I'm often surprised by what it captures. The scene or object is isolated from its original context so I see it fresh, see it for what it is.
"If I am lucky and get the light right, the subject is illuminated, in all senses of the word."
The IHCC art gallery hours are 7:15 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and and 12:30-10 p.m. Sunday. The gallery is closed Friday and Saturday.
For more information on the exhibit, contact Jennifer Boyenga, director of fine arts, at jennifer.boyenga@indianhills.edu.