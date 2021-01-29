OTTUMWA — Kala Mulder is sympathetic. After growing up in Bloomfield, she was well aware of the talk about Ottumwa, not only from the inside but the outside.
Phil Rath has the big ideas. Together, they have hopes of making Ottumwa big once again.
Though neither entered their jobs with the city of Ottumwa under ideal circumstances about a year ago, they are determined to play the long game and make sure better days are ahead for a community longing for them.
"There's very few days we don't have conversations about stuff. There's so much we talk about internally that maybe isn't on the agenda, but it is all those initiatives and priorities," said Mulder, the city's financial director. "Also, we're both still learning how things are handled. We have a lot of conversations."
"Kala's department touches everything," said Rath, the city administrator, whose role is to advise the city council on potential decisions. "She is working with every other department same as I do. We're able to play things off each other and see different perspectives. Maybe there's something we haven't thought of, or we run through scenarios, see how things would look to impact the community."
But it wasn't that way right away. In fact, it was quite the opposite for both.
The early days
The first city council meeting for Rath, who arrived from Monroe, Wisconsin, was one of high tension. The city unveiled its fiscal year 2021 budget, which included cuts of six firefighter positions, among others. City Hall was packed, emotions were high. Rath remembers it well.
"I came in President's Day, and the mayor meets me and I meet Kala. We talk about a number of things. And then I was introduced to the budget," Rath said. "And I'm like, 'You're proposing cuts to the fire department? God love ya. Alright, let's see what happens.'
"Public safety is always one of those sacred cows that nobody wants to touch," he said. "But I'm looking through this budget and thinking there's got to be something else, and there wasn't. That was what was left."
Mulder, who had started a couple months prior, knew cuts were coming but hoped it could be avoided to personnel.
"I didn't realize those difficult decisions were going to have to be made immediately," she said. "Being in the community and living in the community and hearing everything, I knew that there was some budget issues, but not to the point of the decisions that had to be made last year.
"I saw where we had like $1.3 million we were over budget on," Mulder said. "We had to make some cuts. So now, our funds aren't healthy by any means, but we're going to meet budget this year. We're going to have a balanced budget. In one year, that's a pretty big swing."
It's all about the people, and partnerships
Mulder and Rath know the city government financial complexities don't resonate with most people, but they know people feel them in their wallets. Ottumwa's biggest issue is high property taxes and low property values, as it has the highest property tax rate in the state. However, when values increase, the city's ability to fund projects also increases.
There are many misconceptions about how funds are allocated but, either through discussions with the council during its meetings or answering questions from the community, Mulder and Rath are more the willing to explain how some decisions are made.
"We had a grand plan when we both started here that we were going to go out to the departments and hold meetings and go out the public and hold meetings," Mulder said. "We've been able to do some of that, and I think that has opened up some eyes, too. We've met with a couple people individually because they were barking really loud on social media, or calling us with a lot of complaints.
"Phil or I would just call them and see if they wanted to come in and we'd explain to them why," she said. "If people are complaining about streets, we'd show them this is what pays for streets. Or, we can't not do this project to pay for fire. That kind of thing. I'm just not sure everyone understands that, but a lot of it is education. We are restricted by our funds and by state and federal guidelines."
Rath said building partnerships with other entities who are all pulling the same direction is important to the health of all of those entities.
"What we're doing is seeing how we can work efficiently with our partners — the school district, Ottumwa Water, the county, Indian Hills — and how can we work together to serve purposes of the community rather than trying to work against each other," he said.
Mulder added: "By us being the city and working with those partners, it goes back to how to change the negative. If they see all of us working together and being positive, and don't see us being negative, hopefully they start building on that positivity as well. Not everyone in this community has gotten along. It's the age-old North vs. South thing. But it's about trying to bring everybody together and working as one."
The past doesn't have to be the present
When Rath assessed Ottumwa's past financial challenges, he didn't view it as just throwing money away. He saw the city getting the short end of agreements, but also deferred capital and inconsistencies in day-to-day operations.
"The revenues weren't matching the expenditures," he said. "The community hasn't grown in population, and the tax base hasn't grown as much. It puts you in a situation where expenditures are going up faster than revenues, and that's what we're trying to turn around."
So, he and Mulder found areas the city could help its residents. One of the biggest changes was to the Post-65 retiree insurance for former city employees, which saved the city almost $500,000 while providing essentially the same benefits at a cheaper rate. There were complaints early, but those have ceased.
"I'd say there wasn't always necessarily good agreements and partnerships. It wasn't always outlined real well who was expected to do what," Rath said of the past burdens. "And there wasn't a lot of accountability as far as getting what we should have been getting as a community. With the Post-65 retirement plan, people were skeptical, like 'Well, how could you do that? What are we losing?' It was looking at a bunch of piecemeal things, pulling it together, looking at a new plan, shopping the market. We can get a better deal."
Mulder said the city's decision to outsource the retirement insurance to a firm that specializes in that area allowed both the city and retirees to save. Again, though, it happened because she told the retirees what they were getting and easing their concerns.
"There's give and take. We started communicating this stuff to them four or five months before the change happens, which isn't until March 1," she said. "So we've tried to get the information out there in multiple ways so they've had time to follow up with their providers. We reduced their cost and reduced the city's cost. For the most part, I think they're happy."
Priority budgeting
Rath introduced city staff and council to his ideas of priority budgeting during his interview last year. The process is a bit complex, but it ties together the wants and needs from various departments, and it also demonstrates the value the city is getting for the money spent.
"It helps when you need to make tough decisions or allocate your resources most efficiently. It breaks it down into why we're doing what we're doing. If we're spending $1 million in the police department, what are we getting for that?" he said. "We're still working to get those services identified, and attaching dollars to that. That'll happen in the spring here, and you'll be able to see that. Moving forward, we'll be able to use that for any budgetary decisions. We just don't have it formalized yet.
"Everyone has their idea of what's important. For some people it is going to be public safety. They're concerned about safe neighborhoods and quiet neighborhoods. For others, it could be quality-of-life issues," Rath said. "They want to have a park nearby their kids can play at. Sometimes it overlaps. You want a park, but a safe one. It depends what you want to pay for, and that's where the budgeting priority comes in. Any one council member and any one staff member is going to have their priorities, but what does it mean as a community?"
Mulder said the council was receptive to the different philosophy, one that Rath expects to start seeing rewards for later this year.
"I think they wanted some direction. They wanted some expertise," she said. "It's just not accountability. It's goals. What are we doing and what's our purpose? When I got here, they had 30 things that they had listed, and you can't focus and get anything done if you're looking at 30 different things. They're (council) really only as good as the information that they're getting, so by us being able to give them good, solid information and be able to explain that information, now they can really make good decisions. For the most part, all of council has been excited. They all wanted some of that."
Erasing the stigma by looking forward
The city is going to have a balanced budget and doesn't anticipate cuts in the next budget. The overall property tax burden is expected to drop 20 cents for fiscal year 2022, and the city will be sinking more than $7 million into capital improvement projects the rest of this year and into next year that will affect the look of the city for the better over multiple years. The Road Use Tax money has increased, as has the Local Option Sales Tax, which Mulder and Rath both attribute to the pandemic keeping more business inside city limits.
However, nothing is a short-term fix, and neither of them has believed otherwise.
But, both noted it is incumbent on the residents to do their part as well. Simply taking pride in their property will raise their values, which will ease the tax burden over time and bring business to the city.
"I just hope the community understands that we want to reduce taxes, we do want to have nice streets and parks. We do want to invest in housing, and want our citizens to take pride in what their property looks like, their house looks like, their yard looks like," Mulder said. "By them taking pride and us taking pride, then their neighbors will. We have the opportunity to move forward and provide our citizens what they want in the luxuries in life, and we need the community to be positive and to support us. People need to realize it hasn't all come together yet, but we are doing a lot in this community. Our partners are doing a lot."
"Businesses will look at quality of life. What is there to do?'" Rath said. "I've worked with a number of people in the past, in city government, and you get those that get hooked on OPM (other people's money). We treat that money as if it's our own. We're trying to invest it and grow it in the community, and when we can communicate, educate and celebrate the successes, we'll see a change in that overall attitude."
Mulder remembers the days when Ottumwa was a regional hub, when people weren't driving to Des Moines or Iowa City for their leisure or employment. By playing the long game, she hopes that's what the city returns to.
"I've said from day one, we're not just the city of Ottumwa. We're not just Wapello County. We are the hub for this region. I came here to do my shopping. One of my first jobs was South Hy-Vee. We came over and played basketball at Greater Ottumwa Park," she said. "Ottumwa was the place to be in our entire region, and that's what we have to get back to. We were the community that provided jobs for the Agencies, Albias, Centerville, Bloomfield.
"And it is frustrating, because I've lived in a lot of places. This is where we wanted to be and raise our children," Mulder said. "A couple years from now, some of those things will come together and hopefully come to fruition. We're just at the baby stages of getting everything going."