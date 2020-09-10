OTTUMWA — Several Ottumwa schools were selected for the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Program, a USDA-funded program.
The program provides children at all participating schools — Douma, Liberty, James and Wilson — with a variety of fresh produce. Ottumwa’s allocation is more than $80,000 and reflects the numbers of students enrolled in the school, the number of days snack is provided and the district’s previous utilization of grant funds.
A release from the district states that Ottumwa serves fruits and vegetables to students in the afternoon; however, due to COVID-19, all items will be served in addition to the regular lunch serving four days a week.
“As this program grows in popularity, the supply for offering new and different items also grows,” said Yvonne Johnson, director of food and nutrition services for the district. “My vendor does an excellent job of resourcing products that are grown in the USA and available to families at the grocery store so when a child tries it at school, the family can then purchase it at the local grocery store and serve it at home.”