OTTUMWA — The Promise Center will be celebrating 20 years with and open house next month.
The community is invited to join in the celebration from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 531 Church St.
The Promise Center is a peer-ran drop-in center for adults with serious mental illness. Most activities are available at nom charge, and many adults find the environment to be helpful in managing their mental health symptoms.
It is funded by the South Central Behavioral Health Region and is open to adults living in any county.