OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa residence was badly damaged Monday morning after investigators said a propane heater in the basement started a fire.
The Ottumwa Fire Department was called to 950 S. Webster St. at 11:43 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a small single-family home with smoke showing.
Firefighters located a fire in the basement and quickly extinguished it, according to a press release.
Damage from fire, smoke, heat and water was estimated at $15,000. In a press release, investigators said a propane heater was too close to combustibles and ignited the fire. Firefighters say citizens should follow manufacturer's recommendations when using space heaters to ensure they have plenty of space from combustable items.
No injuries were reported.
The Ottumwa Fire Department was assisted by the Ottumwa Police Department, Ottumwa Regional Mobile Intensive Care Services, City of Ottumwa Public Works and Ottumwa Police Department Communications.