OSKALOOSA — A proposed carbon pipeline that would impact the area is being questioned by local residents and landowners.
On Friday, more than 20 local constituents gathered at The Book Vault to hear from Sylvia Spalding, landowner in Mahaska County; Carolyn Raffensperger, founder and executive director of Science & Environmental Health Network; and Jess Mazour, conservation program coordinator for the Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club to have a public discussion about the proposed pipeline.
The group discussed how the proposed pipeline could impact the area, including the carbon capture and sequestration process, carbon pipeline safety, anticipated county costs and obligations and eminent domain.
“We [landowners] got to go to a meeting on Jan. 6, but we only got to hear the side of the story from the pipeline company,” Spalding says. “But there’s a wider story to tell, and we want to be able to tell that story. And we want to tell that story, not only to the landowners, but to other people in the county, because they’re going to be impacted too.”
Currently, three carbon pipeline projects are being proposed in Iowa by Summit Carbon Solutions, Wolf Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures. The pipeline that would impact The Courier area, named the Heartland Greenway Project, is being proposed by Texas-based Navigator CO2. As proposed, the project would cross 36 counties in Iowa, including Mahaska and Wapello.
The project is estimated to be a $3 billion investment and would bring in approximately $25 million in property tax revenue to the state, according to Navigator CO2. The project is now in the easement acquisition phase, and if passed, construction of the 1,300-mile pipeline is slated to begin in 2024.
The pipelines aim to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol and other kinds of agricultural plants before entering the atmosphere. The gas would then be liquefied by pressure and transported through pipelines where it is sequestered deep underground.
The pipeline’s purpose is to lower greenhouse gas emissions to keep ethanol production and other agricultural industries feasible. However, Raffensperger, an environmental lawyer, says the carbon pipelines are not a “climate solution.” She explains it requires more energy to capture CO2 than it would to run an ethanol plant. She also says there are no “real” or “adequate” regulations at the federal level because “the CO2 pipelines are such a new idea.”
“These are get-rich schemes for already rich people,” Raffensperger says. “They are not a climate solution.”
The project would be funded by public tax dollars, and private corporations like Navigator CO2 would receive the profits, including carbon credits from the federal government. Iowa counties will be responsible for hiring inspectors for the projects. The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors hired ISG during their Nov. 15, 2021 meeting.
“All the time your supervisors are spending talking to landowners on the phone, setting up meetings, meeting with the pipeline companies, that’s all money they’re pulling out of your county’s budget so that they can consider these pipelines,” Mazour says.
Constituents are also concerned about the pipeline’s safety and the impact it could have on local farmland and the environment if it were to leak. Raffensperger explained what happens to a person’s body when it encounters carbon dioxide, which is an asphyxiant.
“CO2 doesn’t have an odor … The purer it is, the more dangerous it is for people like us,” she said. “All of the sudden, you feel bad. You’re confused. You start to pant. And under certain concentrations, CO2 can kill you very quickly.”
Raffensperger also mentioned smaller, rural towns and counties who do not have their own first responders, or first responders who do not have adequate carbon dioxide training, would be ill-prepared for leaks.
“What happens then? Who has liability? Can the ambulance even get there? All of the sudden, we have a very different problem,” she says.
Jamey Robinson, EMS/911 administrator for Mahaska County Emergency Management, says the county’s first responders have received extensive training for carbon dioxide leaks. Robinson oversees the county’s Hazmat team.
“Our hazmat teams, we do pipeline training yearly,” Robinson says. “We would never go into an area that we are not aware [of].”
Raffensperger also says a leak would contaminate drinking water and viable farmland.
“The CO2 will kill pretty much everything in its path and will acidify the land and the water, any moisture, and will corrode anything,” she says.
Another concern is the use of eminent domain to construct the pipeline. Without full landowner approval, construction of the pipeline would require the use of eminent domain, or seizure of private land by a private corporation. The Iowa Easement Team, a new alliance group of landowners, was formed to legally challenge the proposed pipelines.
According to Mazour, 17 of the 36 counties that would be impacted by the Navigator CO2 pipeline have formally filed objections to eminent domain for the project so far.
“The fact that farmers and environmentalists and indigenous people, young, old, urban, rural, everything in between, can come together on this, it shows that this is not a Republican or Democrat issue, it’s a right or wrong issue,” Mazour says.