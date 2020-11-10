OTTUMWA — Voters in the Ottumwa Community School District will be returning to the polls in March.
On Monday, the Ottumwa School Board unanimously approved a vote on a voter-approved PPEL. The PPEL (Physical Plant and Equipment Levy) are the funds from property taxes the district uses for building maintenance and technology.
“We’re very much underfunded for PPEL resources,” said CFO John Berg. In fact, Ottumwa has the lowest per-pupil funding in the state at $58. “A lot of it is nothing Ottumwa can control,” he said, such as property tax valuation. “It’s not that Ottumwa is doing anything wrong, but Ottumwa is not taking advantage of things at its disposal to help with this.”
That includes the voter-approved PPEL measure. The district is one of two districts in the state with a 2,500-plus student population without one. Currently, Ottumwa collects 33 cents per $1,000 valuation in property taxes, receiving about $277,602 in the 2020-21 school year. The proposal would bring the PPEL to $1.34 per $1,000 in valuation, generating about $1.14 million beginning in the 2021-22 school year and an estimated $12 million over the next 10 years.
“It provides the district a lot more resources in the PPEL to help us move forward with a lot of projects and technology purchases,” Berg said.
Districts of similar size in the state receive an average of $495 per student in PPEL funding, putting the Ottumwa district at just over one-tenth of that amount, Berg said. “This highlights the disparity between districts in our size.”
In neighboring districts, the comparison doesn’t get much better. Sigourney, with a certified enrollment of 552 students, receives more total PPEL dollars than Ottumwa does with more than 4,700 students, making it the 20th-largest district in the state. “Even a district with that low of an enrollment figure gets more actual dollars than we do,” Berg said. “It’s not an area Ottumwa wants to be the last in the state in. PPEL does not generate the funds that we need to cover the expenditures that we incur.”
“You wonder why those districts have some things we don’t have. Well, there you go,” said board president David Weilbrenner. “It’s about time Ottumwa gets on board and figures it out.”
“I thought your slide showing the average district generates 10 times the funding per pupil we do really kind of shows it is something that needs addressed,” said board member Morgan Brown. “We’re doing a disservice to our kids by not fixing that disparity.”
To fill the gap, funds are pulled from elsewhere to maintain the district’s nine school buildings, warehouse and administrative offices as well as technology resources. Approximately $700,000 from the general fund is used for building and grounds maintenance, services and repairs. In addition, $1.1 million of capital funds resources are scheduled to be spent on that this school year as well as an additional $600,000 for student and staff technology leasing costs, all things that could be funded by PPEL resources, Berg said.
In fact, during the same meeting, the board approved a new three-year lease for Chromebooks for K-5 students for about $514,000. While Berg said the district’s technology upgrades over the last several years have been great, “there’s a cost to that,” he said.
The selling point on the proposal, he said, is that even with the increase in property taxes from the PPEL funds, an overall decrease would be seen when factoring in the board’s recent approval of incorporating an income tax surtax into the funding of the Instructional Support Levy. If the PPEL is approved, the combination of the two changes would result in lowering property taxes from $14.72 per $1,000 to $14.22. Berg said that is the lowest the school levy rate has been since 2007.
Superintendent Mike McGrory said if the board approves putting the PPEL funds to a public vote, the district would make a plan to get the information out to the community on what the vote would do for the district. “It’s a hard argument, but we need to get this information out, so we’ll have a plan for that,” he said.
“As a taxpayer myself, I would prefer this to be in PPEL also because it does restrict those funds,” said board vice president Jeremy Weller. “You hit on it earlier. Our technology, that’s $600,000 per year, and we generate $277,000. We don’t even cover half of our bill for that, let alone any maintenance on any of our buildings or any upgrades to any of those buildings. As a taxpayer, I would love to see this go through.”