OTTUMWA — When prosecutors bring a case to court, they believe the evidence backs up the charges. The Wapello County attorney is looking at whether that’s the case in one of the highest-profile prosecutions in years.
Dalton Cook and Michael Bibby each face 10 counts of attempted murder. Five were filed Aug. 6, 2018, immediately after a shootout with police that led to the arrests of Bibby and Cook. Five were filed later, in the trial information.
Wapello County Attorney Reuben Neff said in a new filing the evidence may not back up the latter filing: “Unfortunately, up to this point, the State’s currently listed witnesses do not substantiate the probable cause necessary for these additional charges.”
That doesn’t mean the evidence doesn’t exist, just that what Neff has in hand now may miss the mark. But Neff was not the one who filed the charges or the original trial information. That was Gary Oldenburger, who was county attorney at the time.
Neff’s filing said his predecessor “arrived on scene during the investigation of this case, subsequent to the shootings, and may have interviewed witnesses.” Those interviews could have played a role in the subsequent filings, and Neff wants the court’s permission to speak with Oldenburger about what he did.
The discussion would be a formal deposition, during which the defense could also ask Oldenburger questions. Neff told the court the deposition would “more clearly allow the determination of which charges are supported by probable cause and which, if any, are not.”
While the question of five charges in a 12-count indictment are more than academic, the effect may not be as dramatic as it would seem. The attempted murder charges are Class B felonies, carrying a potential sentence of 25 years each. Even if reduced in number, the charges would still mean a possible sentence in excess of 125 years.
A hearing on Neff’s motion is scheduled for June 15.
In other area cases:
• Skyler Stokes filed a guilty plea with the court. He faced charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. The filing shows prosecutors will recommend a five-year prison sentence to run concurrently with his probation revocation from another case.
• Son Nguyen will go on trial in November after another continuance. Nguyen faces multiple charges of sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.