FAIRFIELD — A jury trial in a local sexual abuse case was supposed to begin Tuesday. But according to prosecutors and court filings, the defendant failed to appear and is now on the lam.
A warrant was issued Tuesday for Wayne Lee Wickenkamp, 36, of Fairfield, by a district court judge after Wickenkamp failed to appear.
The man had been out on bond with a GPS monitor. A pre-trial violation report from a probation officer filed with the court said that Tuesday at about 8:56 a.m., Wickenkamp's GPS monitor was tampered with. A probation officer found the unit in the roadway on the corner of Adams and Third Street about an hour later.
Wickenkamp was set to go on trial Tuesday morning on two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
The Jefferson County Attorney's Office said that Wickenkamp was last known to reside in Brighton, Iowa. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson County dispatch center at 641-472-4146. Citizens are requested not to contact Wickenkamp themselves, but to contact law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.