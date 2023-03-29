FAIRFIELD — One of two Fairfield teens charged with the murder of a high school Spanish teacher made a second attempt to get evidence excluded from his upcoming trial, while his co-defendant is now a state’s witness.
Judge Shawn Showers on Wednesday heard attorneys for Willard Chaiden Noble Miller, 17, of Fairfield, seek to have significant evidence thrown out of court on grounds of alleged constitutional and legal violations.
It’s the second time attorneys for Miller have made such an effort. Showers ruled against their first effort, and that ruling is still pending appeal.
Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 17, of Fairfield, face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder following the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher.
Graber was found dead on Nov. 3, 2021, in Fairfield’s Chautauqua Park where she frequently took walks. Prosecutors say she was bludgeoned with a baseball bat, and then her body was partially hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties.
The teens have both pled not guilty to the charges and are being tried separately. They are being tried in adult court because in Iowa teens 16 years old or older accused of a forcible felony are automatically sent to adult court.
On Wednesday, prosecutors said Goodale will now be a state’s witness and testify against Miller.
In addition to making arguments challenging whether the evidence collected by investigators was done so in violation of Miller’s rights, his attorneys also again requested a Franks hearing and asserted that investigators lied to the judge when obtaining warrants in the case.
Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding said Miller’s attorneys should be admonished for raising the issue of a Franks hearing again, saying they lack evidence for making such an extraordinary claim.
“The Franks remedy is an extraordinary one,” Moulding said. “It’s said that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. The structure of our criminal justice system relies on sworn attestations by law enforcement. And there’s just nothing the defense can really point to here to suggest that law enforcement intentionally and fraudulently attempted to deceive the issuing magistrate on these affidavits.”
Miller’s attorney Nathan Olson, however, said that all six issues relating to evidence challenges — including the defense’s second call for a Franks hearing — are reasonable motions.
“I think our briefing and the facts before this court make very clear that these are six issues that are well supported by case law cited,” Olson said. “And these are six issues that are well supported by both facts. … I see these as legitimate issues.”
Olson argued that statements Miller made while in custody should be suppressed because he was unlawfully arrested at the time. He argued law enforcement had obtained a warrant to acquire DNA evidence, but held Miller at the law center in a manner that effectively meant he was under arrest.
Moulding said an arrest warrant is not required and was well informed of his rights before speaking to the police.
“Mr. Miller was asked to come down to the law center to speak with the police,” Moulding said. “He was afforded juvenile Miranda that was signed off by his mother and signed off by him, and he voluntarily spoke to police. There was never an instance where Chaiden Miller attempted to leave or to cut off the conversation. … This was not a non-Miranda interview.”
Additionally, Olson said Miller was still due juvenile protections under the law because police had also charged him with a non-forcible felony charge of conspiracy. Olson also argued that evidence obtained by Goodale — including Snapchat messages prosecutors say he sent to an accomplice confessing to his involvement in the death of Graber — should be excluded because police had also violated Goodale’s rights to obtain them.
Moulding responded by saying Miller has no standing to make that argument.
“This is very simple,” Moulding said. “Defense counsel is trying to assert the constitutional rights of Jeremy Goodale in order to prevent testimony and statements being entered in the case against [Miller].
I understand the defendant feels aggrieved by the weight of the evidence against him. That doesn’t give him an argument constitutionally or otherwise to challenge the collection of evidence against a third party.”
Showers stated he would issue a ruling as soon as possible. Miller’s trial is set to begin on April 21 with jury selections, with opening statements and evidence starting April 24. The trial will be held in Council Bluffs where it was moved due to pre-trial publicity.
