OTTUMWA — Prosecutors are asking the court to consolidate the cases against two men arrested after an August 2018 shootout with police.
Dalton Cook and Michael Bibby both face charges of robbery, burglary, and multiple counts of attempted murder. Authorities say the two robbed and shot a man, then fired on police when they responded to the area near Liberty Elementary School. Bibby was wounded in the shootout. A third man investigators concluded was involved in the robbery and shootout was killed when police returned fire.
The incident led to a multi-hour search for Cook, who was found hiding in a nearby field. Officers from more than a dozen law enforcement agencies around Iowa helped in the search.
Though facing identical charges, the cases against Cook and Bibby were never formally consolidated. That’s what prosecutors are now asking for. In the motion, prosecutors pointed to both the joint actions of the men and the fact the witnesses are largely the same:
“A large portion of the evidence in this case relates to a robbery and shooting where both Dalton Cook and Michael Bibby are alleged to take part in through a common scheme. A subsequent shooting takes place while both defendants attempt to flee apprehension. The witnesses for the robbery and first shooting are the same against both defendants. The witnesses for the events following the defendants’ attempts to avoid apprehension are largely the same. To require the State to lock the schedules of approximately half of the Ottumwa Police Department and a portion of the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office for more than one trial is significantly onerous.”
The continuing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to suspension of jury trials for more than a month, was also noted in the motion. There has not yet been a ruling.
Cook also faces an Aug. 10 trial on charges of possessing contraband in a correctional facility.
In other area cases:
• Prosecutors are asking the district court to set a July 28 trial date for Skyler Stokes, saying his attorney has told them Stokes “intends to withdraw the speedy trial waiver in this case.”
It would not be the first time Stokes, who faces a charge of attempted murder, has reversed course. On April 8 Stokes filed a guilty plea as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors. He withdrew it eight days later.
• Zachary Barr was granted a continuance on charges of sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist, sexual exploitation of a minor, enticing a minor under age 16 and dissemination of obscene materials to a minor. The actions cited the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Preston Martin’s trial on charges of murder, robbery and burglary has been set for Jan. 26, 2021.