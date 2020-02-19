OTTUMWA — Prosecutors are pushing back against defense attempts to prevent the state’s medical examiner from testifying in the death of an Ottumwa child. But just what is being said is largely out of the public’s view.
Kelsie Thomas faces murder charges in the 2018 death of her daughter, Cloe Chandler. Her attorneys contend Dr. Michele Catellier based her conclusions in part on police reports, rather than the evidence an autopsy showed. The state said the defense is not giving the court the whole story.
Prosecutors said those “assertions mislead the Court given that Dr. Catellier reached a finding that the death … was not from a self-inflicted hanging based on her medical findings during the autopsy.”
Most of the dispute is playing out through sealed filings due to some of the information they contain. That’s not unusual when victims in a case are juveniles. The court’s ultimate decision will be public.
The charge against Thomas is a Class A felony. Iowa law requires a life sentence upon conviction for crimes in that category.
In other area cases:
Avery Schippers received a 10-year suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to money laundering and suspended sentences of five and two years for marijuana and weapons charges, respectively. He was given three years’ probation. The sentences will run consecutively if he fails to complete probation.
Shain Major has a plea hearing scheduled for March 23 on charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Major was arrested in July 2019 in connection to a shooting incident in which no one was injured.
Two other people have also been charged in connection to that case. Skyler Stokes and Stacey Crabbe were both arrested in January. Crabbe’s attorney has filed a demand for a speedy trial, and the court has ordered it to begin April 7.