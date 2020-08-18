OTTUMWA — Changes are coming to PTYC as the Ottumwa school district plans for the school year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following changes go into effect Aug. 24, the first day of the school year: Satellite locations are available at every elementary school to allow the program to social distance students, eliminate the need for busing, and reduce contact with students from other schools; all students must be registered for the 2020-21 school year. Parents must make reservations daily to attend both the morning and afternoon programs to help with staffing needs. Students not pre-registered will not be allowed to attend; parents can call one number to reach any site, 641-683-6337; all students and staff are required to wear masks. Mask breaks will be provided when students are outside; social distancing guidelines will be followed; and hand sanitizing and hand washing will be done regularly through the daily program.
Parents should watch for information on drop off and pick up procedures. All schools are limiting the number of visitors. Parents will be able to utilize the district's Remind system to communicate when they arrive for drop off or pick up.
For more information, contact Becky Eaton, Youth Services Coordinator, at 641-683-6337 or becky.eaton@ottumwaschools.com.