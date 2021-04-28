OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School District’s child care programs are looking at consolidating into one based out of a single location.
Traditionally, the Primetime Youth Care Program, or PTYC, has operated with two locations: Liberty Elementary for those south of the river and Wilson for those north. It’s for students in kindergarten through fifth grade who need before-and after-school care. Wrap Around Child Care Program provides child care before and after school Mondays through Thursdays for preschool students at Pickwick. PTYC then offers care for preschool students on Fridays when there is no preschool.
While PTYC operates out of the enterprise fund, collecting fees from families for service, the Wrap program is offered at no cost to families, costing the district $60,000-$80,000 per year, said John Berg, district CFO.
COVID-19 hit the programs hard, said Becky Eaton, youth services coordinator. “We were closed down for two months last spring, and during this time, we still supported some of our staff by continuing their pay.”
The program reopened in May 2020 with limited enrollment, but Eaton said the program struggled to hit the maximum amount of children allowed.
“When school started, we then temporarily opened up a site at each elementary school building in order to help with the extra precautions that the district was taking for COVID,” she said. “This has required a lot more staff than we would have needed otherwise, and it’s something we cannot sustain.”
That set up limits Eaton in her duties as she can’t be everywhere at once. “It is hard to oversee a program that is in so many different locations at once,” she said. “Our program has taken a toll financially. In discussing some options for next year and trying to find a solution that would be best for both programs, a suggestion was made to create a new PTYC site that would serve pre-K through fifth grade, all in one location at Pickwick.”
“With the scheduled completion of the Pickwick addition this fall, there’s 3,600 square feet of space in that building that was designed to house the child care services,” Berg said. “It’ll provide the students and the families access to that state-of-the-art facility. It’s got a dedicated kitchen area, administrative offices and a secure entrance. It streamlines our operations of a child care. Program and provides optimal supervision of students.”
This proposal, would reduce the amount of staff needed for the program and would allow Eaton to oversee the program in a more efficient way, she said. It would also provide parents with students in multiple buildings one location for drop off and/or pickup. Bus transportation would be provided between school sites and the PTYC location.
The reduction in staffing would also allow for higher, more competitive pay for PTYC employees. The salary schedule approved Monday raises the hourly rate for support staff to $10, $12 for lead staff, and $16 for the assistant coordinator.
Changes would come in rates for families as well as preschool families would begin paying according to the fee schedule. “One of the reasons that the Wrap Around Program existed as it was, it was designed to eliminate a barrier to preschool enrollment faced by working parents,” Berg said. “We used to just have half-day preschool, so the need for child care was much greater. Now with a full-day program, that barrier has been removed and allows for working families to enroll.”
The rates would be in line with rates for elementary students. The fee schedule approved by the board offers pricing models for before school, after school, a half-day and a full-day, and ranges from one child to five children in the family. It would also eliminate the expense of the Wrap Around Program from the General Fund.
There is also financial assistance available through DHS for the program for families that might have difficulty paying the fee, Berg added, that would fully reimburse the costs of the program for those eligible.
“We feel that with these changes, that will help keep that program sustainable so it continues to go into the future,” he said.
“PTYC has always provided the best quality of care for our kids,” Eaton said. “In making this change for a program, I believe we will be able to provide an ever-higher quality of care for each and every one of the kids in our program.”