OTTUMWA — Officials said Monday that City Hall will remain closed to the public “until further notice” following the confirmation that an employee had contracted the COVID-19 virus.
The notification arrived Friday morning, and employees were sent home. Those who had contact with the employee for 30 minutes or more have been told to self-quarantine. Neither the employee’s name nor the department in which the person works has been announced.
The city said it will "increase the use of distance meetings" during the closure. City council meetings have used live streams to air debate and a cellphone for people to call in during recent public hearings.
Some employees are being allowed back in to City Hall, but all who do so are “expected to wear a mask while moving through the building.” Experts’ advice on masks has varied since the pandemic began. Only specialized masks are capable of actually blocking the virus from being inhaled, but recently officials have begun suggesting masks may provide a buffer that prevents an infected person from spreading the virus quite as easily.
City employees who show signs of COVID-19 will be required to stay home for at least 14 days.
People who have specific business with city staff should call 641-683-0600 for instructions.