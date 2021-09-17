OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Health is strongly encouraging residents to comply with public health measures according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines in the face of the current variant of coronavirus.
In a release dated Tuesday, public health is asking residents to perform the following measures immediately:
• Limit the number of interactions you have with people from outside your household on a daily basis.
• Avoid all large gatherings of people. Many recommendations specify a large gathering as more than 10 people. The more people that are in one place at one time, the more risk there is for everyone involved.
• Stay home if you are sick with symptoms of any illness. Contact the public health department at 641-682-5434 or a health care provider for advice on how long to isolate.
• Consider being tested for COVID-19 if you are sick or have been exposed to a known case. Call the public health department or check the public health Facebook page for advice.
• Follow advice given in regard to testing, isolation and quarantining, and wash hands, use hand sanitizer and disinfect surfaces appropriately and frequently.
The department also offers guidance on face coverings and mask use:
• Wear an appropriate face covering in a confined setting or public establishment where there may be exposure to multiple encounters where you might be within 6 feet of someone outside the household. The purpose of a face covering to protect both the mask-wearer and others.
• Exceptions for wearing a face covering are for children under 2 and those who have a legitimate medical condition that would preclude them from wearing a covering.
According to the latest figures from the CDC, 42% of eligible Wapello County residents are fully vaccinated, but there have been 155 positive COVID-19 tests in the last seven days.