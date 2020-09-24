OTTUMWA — As the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of slowing, several questions arise about quarantine procedures if there is some sort of exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Wapello County Public Health Director Lynelle Diers attempted to answer some of those questions during an offshoot discussion stemming from the county's proposed COVID testing site during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
During discussion of the site, board chair Brian Morgan gave a first person account of his family, which had a potential exposure at school, and he was curious on the correct procedure for quarantine.
The answer is complex, Diers said, but she compared it to rings.
"It depends on the exposure, Brian," she said. "If it was someone who was exposed directly to a positive case, those individuals are in quarantine, which gives you the second ring of those who were exposed to that positive case.
"Then, you are in the next ring out," Diers said. "If someone in that second ring doesn't develop symptoms, there is no reason for you to quarantine, but once that second ring develops symptoms, then the next ring has to be in quarantine."
Diers also said the quarantine has to stop somewhere, so that is why her office follows Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines.
"We could be quarantining three-quarters of this county if you quarantined out several rings," she said. "You have to set a stopping point, and the stopping point that has been set by IDPH is that we quarantine the ones with the closest exposure."
Emergency Management Agency coordinator Tim Richmond said public education about procedure has been vital every day.
"One of the greatest challenges we've had since March is educating fellow citizens and public about isolation and quarantine and what the difference is," he said. "I think folks are finally starting to understand. We continue to get phone calls and questions to straighten people out when to quarantine for 14 days and isolate for 10."
Diers also said she continues to have concerns about the virus; the first cases in Iowa were detected March 8, but the long-term effects are somewhat murky. However, she is also seeing the virus appear in several family members quickly. Within 48 hours of showing symptoms, a family member is already shedding the virus.
"We are seeing it very thick in the community, and they're getting it from gatherings without masks. Once one person gets it, it's rampant," she said. "I've never seen a virus as contagious as this, and I've dealt with influenza, H1N1, pertussis, measles, mumps. This is the most virulent we've ever seen.
"We don't know enough about the effects a year or two from now, but what we are learning is that individuals may be asymptomatic when they have it," she said. "Six weeks later they're a lot sicker than when they tested positive. Three months later they've got heart and lung issues. Once you get better, it doesn't leave your body. It's a virus."
To make the season more interesting, the rhinovirus is making its first appearances in the region.
Rhinovirus is another name for "runny nose" virus, and it is quickly becoming a concern, especially as it intersperses with COVID-19.
"Iowa is already 'red' when it comes to rhinovirus," Diers said. "We're the only state in the U.S. that is red. So that's already indicating that we're seeing changes, and I'm very concerned when the colder weather hits. Viruses tend to be more rampant with dryer air. During the summer, we have a lot of humidity, so it's not as rampant."