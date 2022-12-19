OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council will hold a public hearing to approve plans and specifications for the City Hall improvement project during the final meeting of the year Tuesday.
The final cost estimate is anticipated to come in at about $3.5 million, and will be doing both phases of the project simultaneously to save on costs, though several change orders could impact the final cost.
The first phase of the project calls for HVAC installation, with updates to restrooms and all four floors. The second phase is restoration of the first floor to return much of its historical character. According to minutes from last week's work session, city staff and council wanted to "give better access to the public and offer protected work areas for staff."
City administrator Philip Rath said the city approved $700,000 from bonds and $809,000 from the first round of American Rescue Plan Act funding, and the city could use some of its second round of ARPA money to help finance the rest of the project; franchise fee dollars, which are expected to roll in early next year, could also help fill in the funding gap.
City Hall currently has a boiler system that is about 90 years old, and it was noted the city has tried to make temporary fixes. This project will make permanent fixes for energy efficiency, while also bringing the building up to code.
The project will be constructed in two phases, but bid as one project.
In other business:
— The council is expected to approve an extension of its agreement with Heartland Humane Society through the end of 2025. The main changes to the agreement are an increase in base fees the city will pay to Heartland ($43,800) annually, as well as what the city will pay for kennel services and vaccinations.
— The council will take up a resolution in which the city will reimburse the state and federal government just under $300,000 to get out from under the former Ottumwa Transit building, so it can sell the building to Wapello County Emergency Management.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers, and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors will meet Tuesday to accept the resignation of Jennifer Robbins as CEO of South Central Behavioral Health Region after 14 years leading the agency.
Also on the agenda, the supervisors will consider a contribution to fix the roof of the Wapello County 4-H Expo building, and will discuss making another contribution to the Food Bank of Iowa. The food bank is asking for $20,000 from the county.
The supervisors also will consider assisting Indian Hills Community College on the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant. The college is planning to apply for $650,000 focused on expanding and enhancing the Center for Fine Arts on the main campus.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room.
