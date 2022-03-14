OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council is expected to pass the city's budget for next year, as a public hearing will be held on the matter during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.
The budget calls for a property tax reduction of about $1 for residents, bringing the total levy to $21.22 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. It is the largest decrease in recent memory as valuations continue to increase.
The budget is not the only major item on the agenda.
The council will also set a date for a public hearing for development as Hopkins Properties LLC is proposing to construct a multi-tenant commercial strip center in an outlot by Kohl's.
According to a staff summary from director of community development Zach Simonson, the group has requested incentives associated with tax-increment financing in the Wildwood Drive/Highway 34 Urban Renewal Area.
The public hearing will be to consider a development agreement proposal in which the minimum assessed value will be $2.1 million. A $75,000 economic development grant is available, and would be paid at the time of completion.
Also, a partial tax rebate for eight years would not exceed $475,000, returning 100% the first two years, then 80% the remainder of the period. The 20% left over would recover the grant.
"The upfront economic development grant is an approach the city has not regularly used in the past," the staff summary said. "The minimum assessment agreements helps to lower the risk as the grant is only paid at the time the project is complete and the minimum value of improvement will be locked in for eight years.
"Retail development provides direct secondary benefits to offset the revenue used for the rebate, especially local option sales tax."
In other business:
• The council will consider a professional services agreement between the city and McClure Engineering Company for the proposed Highway 34/Vine Street interchange to Madison Avenue.
According to a rendering, a roundabout would be constructed at the interchange, while relocating part of Vine Street that exits Highway 34 behind the John Deere Works parking lot and intersecting with Madison Avenue. The project could improve safety and promote future development in the area.
• The council will consider a resolution to apply for an Iowa Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant for the Oxbow Lagoon trail. The project is estimated to cost $841,000, and the grant could cover over $650,000 of that. The project will link Ottumwa Park and existing trails around the park to the Milner Street Neighborhood Trail, and create a safe route along the east edge of the roundabout and Wapello Street extension.
Also, there will be a board of health meeting prior to the main council meeting, with consideration of condemnation for properties at 512 N. Green St., 250 S. Ward St., and 126 N. Davis St.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers and can be viewed on the city's YouTube page.