The Ottumwa City Council will be taking up the issue of franchise fees for city residents and businesses during a pair of public hearings at Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.
Four different hearings are scheduled — two to approve the required revenue purpose statements which dictate how the gas and electric franchise fees will be spent, and the other two to repeal the current ordinances for each to reflect the use of franchise fees.
The city is looking to institute a 3% franchise fee on gas (MidAmerican Energy) and electric (Alliant) utilities only for those inside city limits, as it tries to address a staffing shortfall. However, revenue from the fees also can be used for public works improvements such as streets, energy efficiency for lower-income earners, etc.
The idea of franchise fees have been discussed for several years, but came to light more recently in March of 2020 after the city laid off employees, specifically in public safety, in a round of steep budget cuts. The city has lost 26 jobs in the last decade across all of its positions covered under the general fund, which pays salaries. Franchise fee revenue would work hand in hand with the general fund, which is at max capacity.
Should the city institute the fees, it would add about $1.6 million in revenue to the general fund, and the average utility bill would increase about $4.30 per month. The city has cautioned that more layoffs could take effect in the future if franchise fees aren't instituted.
One of the drivers for the need for franchise fees is property tax valuations, which are increasing, but at a slower rate than hoped. The city has cut the property tax rate each of the last two years, but it remains one of the highest in the state, putting stress on the general fund.
Non-taxpaying entities such as schools and churches aren't exempt from the franchise fees, but the county as a whole will not benefit. The county would lose between $160,000 and $180,000 annually in sales tax revenue from gas and electric utilities.
The agreements with Alliant and MidAmerican are for 25 years, but city administrator Philip Rath has said the percentages will be reviewed each budget season to see if they need to be adjusted.
In other business, the city is expected to approve the final reading of the animals ordinance, which passed 4-1 each of the first two readings. The ordinance keeps the pit bull terrier, the impetus for reviewing the ordinance, in the "dangerous animal" category, while introducing more strict guidelines for enforcement and tethering.
Also, talks regarding a roundabout at Albia Road and Quincy Avenue will be further discussed, with an agreement between the city and the Iowa Department of Transportation for funding on the agenda. Plans and specifications will be brought before the council at a later date.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., and can be viewed on the city's YouTube page.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors are expected to set July 26 as a date for a public hearing regarding the plans, specifications and cost estimate for the courthouse's window replacement project, which will be funded out of American Rescue Plan Act money.
The supervisors will also discuss the financial situation and needs of Heartland Humane Society.
Also, the supervisors are expected to approve the hire of Lauren Willis as a clerk in the Wapello County Sheriff's Office.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.