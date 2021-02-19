OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School Board has several action items to address Monday.
Before those votes take place, however, public hearings on the 2021-22 school calendar and a proposal to issue $12,000,000 school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue refunding bonds. The public hearings are set for 6 p.m.
Following the hearings, action items include a vote on the 2021-22 school year calendar, an audit report for fiscal year 2020, tentative agreements with custodian, maintenance, and food service employees, a 28E agreement with Sieda Community Action for Pickwick Early Childhood Education Center, and an Ottumwa High School presentation on Program of Studies. Several financial items regarding bonds are also on the agenda.
Monday’s meeting also includes a CIML Conference discussion, employee recognition, a student council update and a finance update.
It is set for 6 p.m. in the media center at Evans Middle School.