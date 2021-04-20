OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa will be holding a public information meeting regarding to the upcoming Marion Street Reconstruction Project.
The meeting will be Thursday from 5-6 p.m. in the second floor council chambers at City Hall. Representatives from the city and Drish Construction will be on hand to answer questions about the project.
The project consists of full-depth, full-width pavement replacement and also includes new storm sewer installation. The project will be split into two phases to reduce disruption to residents.
The first phase will extend from Fourth Street through the Fifth Street intersection. The second phase will pick up at Fifth Street and extend to North Court Street. Construction on the first phase will begin on or about May 3, and the second phase is expected to begin around mid- to- late July.
During construction, Marion Street will be closed to traffic. During the first phase, two-way traffic will be temporarily allowed on Fifth Street, so it is advised that the ends where Fifth Street and Marion Street meet be clear so motorists can turn around.
There will be signs placed indicating "no parking" areas. If residents are not able to attend the meeting, information about the project is posted on the engineering department's website, or by calling the department at (641) 683-0680.