AMES — The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input on the replacement of the Highway 5 bridge over Cooper Creek, about 1 1/2 miles north of Highway 2, and on the proposed state off-site detour, in Appanoose County.
The proposed project involves replacing the existing 150’ x 28’ continuous I-beam, with a 155’ x 44’ pre-tensioned prestressed concrete beam bridge. The bridge will be constructed using accelerated bridge construction (ABC). The new bridge will be constructed just east of the existing structure then slid into place. Construction is expected to occur during the 2023 construction season.
Through traffic on Highway 5 would be detoured using Highway 2, and Appanoose County Roads T-14, J-5T and J-29. Traffic will be detoured for approximately 14 days, for the lateral slide, weather permitting.
For more information, see www.iowadot.gov/pim. If you do not have access to the internet or need assistance viewing the information, please contact transportation planner Hector Torres-Cacho regarding this project.
For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed bridge project, contact Torres-Cacho at Iowa DOT District 5 Office, 205 E. 225th Street, Fairfield, Iowa 52556, by phone at (641) 472-4171 or (800) 766-4368, or by email at hector.torres-cacho@iowadot.us.
Comments must be received by Jan. 14 to be considered.
Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new “Map Search” feature. If you would like to receive future email notifications or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: www.bit.ly/iowadot4611.