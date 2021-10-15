BLOOMFIELD — Practical Farmers of Iowa is partnering with Blakesburg farmer Bart VerEllen and local landowner Shirley Waite to host a free screening of its feature-length documentary on regenerative grazing.
The screening, which is open to the public, will take place at the Pioneer Ridge Nature Area Tuesday at 6:30 pm. VerEllen and Waite are featured in the film.
The film, called “Livestock on the Land,” shines a light on regenerative grazing and its promise for the Iowa landscape. Central to the story is the role of community as an essential connective thread.
The screening will take place outside, and guests are advised to bring chairs and blankets for comfortable viewing. Snacks will be available to enjoy during the film. Afterwards, there will be a panel discussion with the featured hosts.
Since premiering in January, the film has grossed over 118,000 views on YouTube and serves as an introduction to PFI’s vision for Iowa’s landscape: an Iowa with healthy soil, food, clean air, clean water, resilient farms and vibrant communities.
To produce “Livestock on the Land,” Practical Farmers of Iowa interviewed 40 of its farmer members. While not all these farmers could be featured in the final documentary, their perspective and experiences offered vital insights that helped inform the central themes of the film. Learn more about the film at practicalfarmers.org/livestock-on-the-land.