OTTUMWA — A public information meeting for the eighth phase of Ottumwa's sewer separation project has been scheduled.
The meeting will be held on Thursday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the city council chambers at City Hall.
The informational meeting will cover water main work being performed on East Main Street this fall and winter. Construction will begin at Vine Street and proceed to Van Buren Avenue.
Members of the public, especially those directly impacted by the project, are invited to learn more about the implementation and execution of the project.
Replacing the old water main on East Main Street is the first step before separating the storm and sewer under the street. A future meeting will cover the separation work.