The Ottumwa Public Library is excited to announce it will again be having their summer reading program for children and teens.
The theme this year is, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” and sign-up for all programs begins June 1.
The summer program works as follows:
— Starting June 1, registration for the the program can be made on the Beanstack site at ottumwapubliclibrary.beanstack.org, or download the Beanstack app. Interested readers can also register in person at the Ottumwa Public Library.
— Registration materials will be available at the library. Readers will receive a paper reading log, a lanyard and a registration badge.
— For each hour read and logged and each activity completed and logged, readers will earn a badge. Badges can be picked up from the children’s desk at the library.
— When the halfway point is reached, which is five hours of reading, readers will receive a book to keep that can be picked up at the library.
— Once readers have accomplished 10 hours, the program is complete. They will receive a summer reading prize bag, a second book to keep and entry into the kids or teen grand prize drawings.
For more information, contact library director Sonja Ferrell at 641-682-7563.