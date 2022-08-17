ALBIA — With a special election now less than a month away, citizens will have another opportunity to hear from school officials about an upcoming bond referendum.
The second community meeting will take place Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Albia Junior-Senior High School Library. A community coffee is also scheduled for Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Albia Chamber of Commerce.
School district officials are proposing safety and science improvements at the Albia Junior-Senior High School, a Junior-Senior High Activity Complex and a Monroe County Sports Complex.
The district has not issued bonds since 1993, it says, instead funding infrastructure improvements through the state's 1-cent sales tax program known as SAVE.
However, SAVE funds aren't enough for the projects that make up the referendum for the Sept. 13 election.
The three projects, funded through one bond referendum, are estimated to cost between $13.34 million-$15.43 million. The three projects all makeup approximately one-third of the total budget for funding.
One project would improve safety at the Junior-Senior High School with a new entryway that would better restrict visitor access. The project would also include expanding the science classroom to create a next-generation learning environment.
A second project would upgrade the existing activity complex with an all-weather surface, increasing accessibility for the disabled, outdoor restroom facilities, a new concession stand and lobby area, and new storage.
The third project centers around the Monroe County Sports Complex, which the county has offered to sell to the school district for $1. Proposed improvements there include expanded parking and a new ticket booth, new restrooms and a new concession stand.
The tax impact would vary on each property's assessed value, but a home assessed at $100,000 would cost $133.06 per year, according to district officials. A 500-acre farm assessed at an average value of $561 per acre would cost an additional $674.34 per year, and a commercial property assessed at $200,000 would see an increase of $486 a year.
More information can be found on the district's website, albiacsd.org.
