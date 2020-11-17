U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Tuesday he is quarantining after an exposure to the coronavirus, which could mean he may miss his first vote in more than 27 years.
A statement released from the seven-term senator’s office said he is awaiting test results but is not experiencing any symptoms.
“I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus,” Grassley said in a statement. “I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results. I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines and keep each other healthy.”
Grassley’s office said the senator will work virtually from his home.
The U.S. Senate, which is in session, does not allow for voting virtually or by proxy on the Senate floor, only in committees.
The last time Grassley missed a vote was in July 1993, when he toured Iowa floods with President Bill Clinton. His current vote streak began on July 20, 1993, and is the longest streak in the history of the Senate.
The late William Proxmire, who was a longtime senator from Wisconsin, held the previous record from 1966 to 1988.
The Senate was expected to vote on the confirmation of a nominee for U.S. District Judge in the Southern Mississippi district and a nominee for the board of governors of the federal reserve system.
Grassley, as president pro tempore of the Senate, is third in the line of presidential succession, behind Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Grassley has served in the Senate since 1980. He currently chairs the Senate Finance Committee.