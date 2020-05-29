OTTUMWA — Staff members at the Ottumwa Courier are currently working on plans for the July issue of Ottumwa Life.
The magazine typically closes each issue with a series of pages of “Social Scenes” that feature pictures of people at various community events. Due to COVID-19 closures and restrictions, several of those events have been canceled or postponed.
As a result, magazine organizers instead are looking at doing pages featuring “Quarantine Moments.” Readers are asked to send in photos of their favorite family moments and activities they have captured during the pandemic with a brief description of who’s in the photo and what is happening.
Photos can be submitted to tgoldizen@ottumwacourier.com for consideration for publication, and the deadline is June 12.