Beginning in January the Ottumwa Quilt Guild will be offering a beginner class every month on quilting. This is suitable for beginners, people who want to learn and anyone interested in refreshing their knowledge.
Each month a block will be taught with some necessary information, like how to choose the fabric, color theory, cutting accurately and sewing accurately.
This is suitable for children 10 and over who are accompanied by an adult. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the UAW Hall, 205 N. James in Ottumwa. You can attend one meeting free. After that, dues are $25 yearly. The Next Meeting is Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.
The following Saturday is "Quilt til you Wilt" starting at 9 a.m., also at the UAW Hall. You can come and work on your block with experienced quilters or bring a project to work on.
The Ottumwa Guild tries to offer programs monthly that are of interest to new and experienced quilters. In the past programs have included trunk shows, art quilters, and specific techniques.
If you have questions, contact Betty Bradly, President, at 641-660-6360; Andrea Dalby, VP, at 641-799-9240; and Bev VerSteegh, Secretary, at 641-680-3801. Facebook is Ottumwa Quilter's Guild.