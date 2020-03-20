OTTUMWA — Quincy Place Mall is shutting down for at least a week.
The mall management announced the closure Friday afternoon. It said the move was being made “to follow the CDC and WHO recommendation.”
The closure became effective at 3 p.m. Friday. The mall plans to reopen March 27, but the announcement said changes to that timeline are possible.
Nicki Martineau, national marketing manager for Lexington Realty, said stores “with external entrance can remain open,” and that Bubba-Q’s and Ashby’s will be allowed to remain open for curbside service and delivery.