Members of the Ottumwa Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise Saturday and Sunday at the Wapello County 4-H Expo grounds.
The public is welcome to visit the station Saturday from 1-5 p.m. The event is ARRL Field Day (arrl.org/FieldDay), an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 by ARRL, the national association for amateur radio in the United States.
The Ottumwa Amateur Radio club has members from throughout southeast Iowa, including the counties of Davis, Mahaska, Monroe and Wapello. Monthly meetings are held the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Ottumwa Public Library.
In addition to the Amateur Radio Field Day exercise, members are active with several events each year including running a special event station at the Wapello County 4H Expo, “activating” Turkey Island, Winter Field Day, STEM education for area youth, and providing communication for community events.
Hams from across North America ordinarily participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. Their use of radio signals, which reach beyond borders, bring people together while providing essential communication in the service of communities. Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.
This year's event is also noteworthy given that a particularly active hurricane season is predicted.
“Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” said Paul Cartwright, president of the Ottumwa Amateur Radio Club. “Ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others."
During Field Day 2020, more than 26,000 hams participated from thousands of locations across North America. According to ARRL, there are more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the US, and an estimated 3 million worldwide.
For more information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, contact Chriss McNabb at chris@visitccr.com and visit arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.
