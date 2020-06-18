OTTUMWA — After a fairly long dry spell, rain is back in the Ottumwa forecast. It isn’t leaving soon.
The National Weather Service gives Ottumwa a chance of rain every day through the middle of next week. The best chances are in the next couple days. Friday and Friday night have a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms. That rises to 80 percent Saturday.
Forecasters expect close to 2 inches of rain will fall on the Ottumwa area through Saturday. The odds of rain dip a bit Saturday night and Sunday, but go back up to 50-50 Sunday night and Monday.
The extended rain chances have the NWS Des Moines office cautioning about the possibility for flooding. It’s a concern shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center. That organization gives southeast Iowa a marginal chance of flash excessive rainfall Friday and Saturday.
Ottumwa received 2.69 inches of rain since June 1. That’s fairly close to the average amount the area gets in the first 18 days of June. But the rainfall came almost entirely on one day. June 4 saw more than 2.5 inches of rain when the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moved over the area.