OTTUMWA — Southeast Iowa may hear some rumbles of thunder this week as a wet, rainy pattern takes hold.
Chances of drizzle and showers are part of the forecast through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines. Then rain takes over. There is a chance of some thunderstorms Wednesday night through Thursday night, though none are currently expected to be severe.
A chance of rain persists into Friday morning and cooler weather will arrive. Thursday’s high of 68 is the warmest for the week, and it will drop to highs in the low 40s Friday and Saturday.
Next week is the state’s severe weather awareness week. Each day focuses in a different aspect of preparing for storms, with Wednesday set for the statewide tornado drill.
The National Weather Service has canceled all storm spotter classes in Iowa due to the spread of COVID-19. Details for online classes are being worked out by the Des Moines office.