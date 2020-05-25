OTTUMWA — The week may not be a washout, but it may be close.
Rain is a feature of the forecast every single day until Friday, as warm temperatures and humid air combine to bring several chances of storms. The best chances are Tuesday and Wednesday, when forecasters with the National Weather Service give the Ottumwa area at least a 60 percent chance of rain. The best chance of storms appears to arrive Wednesday night.
The good news is that the storms are not expected to be severe. The Storm Prediction Center gives the area no more than a marginal chance of severe storms through Wednesday.
The bigger issue could be the amount of rain. Forecasters currently believe the area could see more than an inch-and-a-half of rain before things dry out. That could cause some ponding in low-lying areas, potentially complicating what had thus far been a pretty good planting season for area farmers.
But even that may not be a major concern yet. The Weather Prediction Center, part of the National Weather Service, does not include significant risk of excessive rainfall in southeast Iowa.