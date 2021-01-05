DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awarded $1.25 million across nine Iowa communities in creative placemaking grants to build projects and strengthen communities.
The funding comes from two programs — Iowa Great Places and Strengthening Communities — which were made possible by the legislature's Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund.
The Rathbun Lake YMCA in Centerville was awarded $84,500 as part of the program. According to the project description, the project includes a new dehumidification, heating and cooling system in the natatorium, which houses a sauna, whirlpool and five-lane heated pool. The current system stopped working years ago, and excess humidity and temperature issues create problems in the pool area and throughout the building. Currently, the only heat in the natatorium comes from the heated pool, which is both inefficient and ineffective.
"These programs help Iowans re-energize their communities, making them more attractive to businesses, families and young professionals who are choosing where to set up shop or settle down to live, work and play," Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said in a statement. "We appreciate the Iowa Legislature's ongoing support for these proven strategies to help Iowans boost quality of life and stimulate economic growth."
The state has invested nearly $21 million in a total of 44 designated Iowa Great Places over the past 15 years. Creative placemaking combines arts and creativity with community development.